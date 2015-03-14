KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 Malaysia's IHH Healthcare
Bhd, Asia's largest hospital operator by stock market
value, has scrapped its proposal to buy Singapore's Radlink-Asia
Pte Ltd for 346.53 million ringgit ($93.31 million).
The company said the deal fell through due to
non-satisfaction of certain conditions in the sales and purchase
agreement, according to a stock exchange filing to the local
bourse late on Friday.
Radlink-Asia, a unit of India's Fortis Healthcare Ltd
, provides healthcare services including outpatient
diagnostic and molecular imaging services in Singapore.
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kim Coghill)