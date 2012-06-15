WRAPUP 6-Trump scolds Qatar as Tillerson seeks to ease crisis
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
HONG KONG, June 15 Dubai-based private equity firm Abraaj Capital will sell 434.7 million shares in Malaysian firm IHH Healthcare's planned $2 billion IPO in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore, accounting for 20 percent of the total stock on offer, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Friday.
The company will start taking orders for the initial public offering on July 4, with pricing slated for July 12, the terms said. (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Elzio Barreto; Editing by John Mair)
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil's top electoral court dismissed a case on Friday that threatened to unseat President Michel Temer for allegedly receiving illegal campaign funds in the 2014 election when he was the running mate of impeached President Dilma Rousseff.