* $2 bln listing to be Malaysia's second-largest in 2012
* Cornerstones to take 1.3 bln out of 2.2 bln
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 IHH Healthcare Bhd's $2
billion listing has attracted a strong cast of cornerstone
investors including Blackrock Inc, sources said, as
Malaysia bucks a weak trend for Asian stock flotations this
year.
The dual listing of the hospital management firm, slated for
the Malaysian and Singapore bourses by the end of July, comes as
a string of initial public offerings have been delayed or
scrapped because of investor worries about Europe's debt crisis
and China's slowing economy.
The government's heavy hand in Malaysia's economy and the
support of local investors have boosted the outlook for its
market debutants, including the $3.3 billion listing of Felda
Global Venture Holdings Bhd, the world's
second-largest this year after Facebook.
"Malaysian IPOs are a different breed altogether," said
Abdul Jalil, chief executive officer at Aberdeen Islamic Asset
Management. "The offerings are well supported by the bulk of
locally based investors."
Felda's planned listing on June 28 will put Kuala Lumpur
neck-and-neck with China's Shenzhen as the main IPO destination
in the Asia-Pacific this year.
The Malaysian IPOs this year, including Gas Malaysia Bhd
that debuted on Monday with a 10 percent rise, have
been predominantly in defensive sectors that are more popular
with investors in times of volatility.
IHH is the healthcare arm of Malaysia's state investor
Khazanah Nasional Bhd. Its assets include Turkish
hospital group Acibadem AS, Singapore's Parkway
Holdings, India's Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd and
Malaysia-based Pantai Hospitals and International Medical
University.
It is offering 2.2 billion shares, out of which 80 percent
will be new shares. The sale amounts to some 25 percent of its
enlarged capital.
FELDA IN DEMAND
As well as Blackrock, Capital Group and Och-Ziff Capital
Management Group have emerged as cornerstone investors,
said two sources with direct knowledge of the flotation, which
would be the fourth-biggest IPO in Singapore's history.
The other cornerstone investors are Singapore sovereign
wealth fund Government of Singapore Investment Corporation
, Fullerton Fund, AIA Group and Hwang
Investment Management, the sources said.
"The profile of the cornerstone investors will give the IPO
some boost in confidence," said one of the sources, who declined
to be identified as the talks were confidential.
"In good or bad times, it (the IPO) will still do well. It
(IHH) operates in a defensive sector."
The cornerstones would take 1.3 billion out of the 2.2
billion shares available, the second source said, adding that
Hong Kong's Keck Seng Investments, Malaysia's CIMB
Principal Fund and Newton Investment were also investors.
IHH officials were not immediately available for comment.
State-controlled Felda Global is expected to price its IPO
on Wednesday at the top of an indicative range on buoyant demand
from retail and institutional investors that is 20 times larger
than the amount of shares offered.
In contrast, at least five large Asian IPOs have been pulled
in recent weeks, including the $3 billion Singapore listing of
motor sport racing company Formula One.
Malaysia's Astro All Asia Networks Plc, owned by tycoon
Ananda Krishnan, could become the country's third-biggest IPO
this year after IHH and Felda. Krishnan has mandated CIMB
to advise him on the listing in a deal expected to
raise around $1 billion in the fourth quarter, a source with
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.