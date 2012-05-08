TOKYO May 8 A group led by IHI Corp
expects to win a $2 billion Taiwanese order to build two large
coal-fired power plants that will generate less carbon emissions
than conventional units, a spokesman at the Japanese heavy
machinery maker said.
Demand for less polluting coal-fired power plants is rising
in emerging markets as governments tighten environmental
regulations, IHI's Genki Yamamoto said.
The consortium, which includes Toshiba Corp,
Sumitomo Corp and Taiwanese engineering company CTCI
Corp, has won a contract from Taiwan Power Co
to build two 800-megawatt plants, The Nikkei business
daily reported on Tuesday.
Construction will begin in May and the two plants may start
coming online from 2016, the newspaper said.
IHI and Toshiba will deliver the core components, with IHI
providing boilers and Toshiba supplying steam turbines,
according to the Nikkei.
The plants will use so-called supercritical boilers that
burn less coal and emit less carbon for every unit of power
produced, compared with conventional technology, Yamamoto said.
The plants will emit around 10 percent less carbon dioxide
than existing fossil-fuel plants, according to Yamamoto.
($1 = 79.9200 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Yuko Inoue)