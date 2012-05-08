TOKYO May 8 A group led by IHI Corp expects to win a $2 billion Taiwanese order to build two large coal-fired power plants that will generate less carbon emissions than conventional units, a spokesman at the Japanese heavy machinery maker said.

Demand for less polluting coal-fired power plants is rising in emerging markets as governments tighten environmental regulations, IHI's Genki Yamamoto said.

The consortium, which includes Toshiba Corp, Sumitomo Corp and Taiwanese engineering company CTCI Corp, has won a contract from Taiwan Power Co to build two 800-megawatt plants, The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

Construction will begin in May and the two plants may start coming online from 2016, the newspaper said.

IHI and Toshiba will deliver the core components, with IHI providing boilers and Toshiba supplying steam turbines, according to the Nikkei.

The plants will use so-called supercritical boilers that burn less coal and emit less carbon for every unit of power produced, compared with conventional technology, Yamamoto said.

The plants will emit around 10 percent less carbon dioxide than existing fossil-fuel plants, according to Yamamoto. ($1 = 79.9200 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Yuko Inoue)