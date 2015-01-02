BRIEF-Amdocs reports Q2 revenue $966 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Jan 2 Ihlas Holding :
* Said on Wednesday buys 25 pct stake of Ihlas Insaat Holding from Ihlas Pazarlama
* Buys 17.5 million shares at 5.61 lira per share total of 98.2 million lira ($41.98 million)
* Purchase amount will be deducted from receivables of Ihlas Pazarlama
* Now holds 95 pct of Ihlas Insaat Holding Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 2.3392 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Telefonica Brasil SA reported a 13 percent rise in recurring net income on Tuesday, citing rigorous cost controls and accelerating demand for mobile and data services despite a sluggish economic recovery.