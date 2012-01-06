* Q4 adj EPS $0.99 vs est $0.93
* Q4 rev $371 mln vs est $363.3 mln
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.84-$4.01 vs est $3.89
Jan 6 IHS Inc reported fourth
quarter results above estimates helped by strong growth in
subscription revenue, and the company that provides research and
information to businesses projected 2012 in line with market
expectations.
For the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, the company earned
$22.7 million, or 34 cents a share compared $36.5 million, or 56
cents a share last year.
Excluding items, it earned 99 cents a share, topping the 93
cents estimated by Wall Street analysts, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue for the three-month period came in at $371 million.
Analysts were expecting $363.3 million.
Englewood, Colorado-based IHS backed its 2012 revenue
guidance of $1.50 billion to $1.55 billion and projected
adjusted earnings in the range of $3.84 to $4.01.
Analysts are expecting earnings of 3.89 cents a share on
revenue of $1.52 billion for the year.
Shares of the company closed at $85.25 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.