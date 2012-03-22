March 22 IHS Inc, which provides
business information and analysis for a wide array of sectors,
posted a lower first-quarter profit as higher costs and
restructuring charges took the gloss off a 17 percent jump in
revenue.
The publisher of the Jane's Defence Weekly forecast earnings
for the year to be largely in line with estimates. It sees 2012
adjusted earnings between $3.84 and $4.01 a share on revenue of
$1.52 billion to $1.57 billion.
Analysts were expecting 2012 earnings of $3.97 a share on
revenue of $1.53 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, net income fell to $23 million, or 35
cents per share, from $32 million, or 49 cents per share, a year
ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 77 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $343 million from $293
million a year ago.
The company recorded about $7.5 million in restructuring
charges in the first quarter as it consolidates its legacy data
centers.
Analysts, on average, were looking for first-quarter
earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $356.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Separately, the company said it acquired private research
firm IMS Research, which caters to the electronics industry, for
about $46 million.
Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at
$97.46 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.