By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
March 21 IHS Inc, publisher of Jane's
Defence Weekly, reported higher-than-expected first-quarter
revenue on a 13 percent rise in subscription income, but said
customers continued to delay spending decisions on its
non-subscription services.
Non-subscription business, including consulting, software
licensing and events, accounted for 24 percent of IHS's revenue
last year.
"We continue to see postponement on some of the projects
that our customers think are not time-sensitive," Chief
Executive Jerre Stead told Reuters on Thursday.
The company had said in January that some deals expected to
close in the fourth quarter of 2012 were delayed.
Stead, however, said the company expects non-subscription
income business for the full year to increase.
IHS had three tuck-in acquisitions in the quarter ending
Feb. 28, including an intelligence company which specializes in
forecasting political violence worldwide, Stead said.
Net income for the quarter rose to $24.7 million, or 37
cents per share, from $23.5 million, or 35 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company, which competes with units of
Thomson Reuters Corp , SAP,
McGraw-Hill Companies Inc, Accenture Plc and
Deloitte, earned 86 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter increased 12 percent to $383
million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 85 cents per
share on revenue of $378.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company, which provides analysis and
information services in areas including energy, product design
and environment, closed at $109.29 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Wednesday.