June 20 IHS Inc, publisher of Jane's
Defence Weekly, reported second-quarter revenue below analysts'
estimates due to slowing growth in its non-subscription
business.
Non-subscription business, which includes consulting,
software licensing and events and accounted for 24 percent of
IHS's revenue last year, grew 4 percent during the second
quarter.
Overall revenue rose 8 percent to $418.1 million.
Net income fell to $42.9 million, or 65 cents per share, in
the second quarter from $44.0 million, or 66 cents per share, a
year earlier.
The company provides analysis and information on areas
including energy, product design and environment.
Excluding one-time items, it earned $1.04 per share.