Sept 18 Business research and information firm
IHS Inc reported a better-than-expected adjusted
quarterly profit helped by revenue growth in its subscription
business in America and Europe.
The company's subscription revenue rose 18.4 percent to
$432.1 million in the third quarter ended Aug. 31.
IHS forecast an adjusted profit of $5.70 to $5.80 per share
and revenue of $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion for the full year
ending Nov. 30.
Analysts, on average, were expecting an adjusted profit of
$5.80 per share, on revenue $2.24 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
IHS's third-quarter net income nearly doubled to $46.5
million, or 68 cents per share, from $23.4 million, or 35 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.49 per share.
Revenue rose about 16 percent to $556 million from a year
earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of $1.44 per
share, on revenue of $556.2 million.
IHS shares closed at $138.62 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday. The stock had gained 21.7 percent over the past
year to Wednesday's close.
