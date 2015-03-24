(Adds shares)
By Devika Krishna Kumar
March 24 Business research firm IHS Inc
slashed its full-year revenue and adjusted profit forecast due
to a strong dollar and spending cuts by oil producers amid a
slump in crude prices.
The company's shares fell as much as 10 percent in early
trading on Tuesday.
IHS gets about 40 percent of its revenue from energy
companies, many of which have reduced spending as global crude
prices hover near six-year lows.
"What we're responding to now is 20-30 percent cuts in capex
by energy companies for the full year," Chief Executive Scott
Key told Reuters.
IHS, which publishes Jane's Defence Weekly, provides global
well, production and field information to oil and gas companies.
Key said he expected oil prices to start recovering in the
second half of the year. He said he saw more headwinds from U.S.
oil companies than from international firms.
IHS expects its industrials business to be a strong driver
of sales, with particular strength in automotive, Key said.
The industrials business is the second-biggest contributor
to IHS's total revenue.
The automotive business has been a growth engine for IHS,
especially after the $1.4 billion acquisition of R.L. Polk, the
owner of used-car history provider Carfax.
A strong dollar has hurt IHS, which gets about 30 percent of
its revenue from outside North America. The U.S. currency gained
7 percent against a basket of major currencies in the three
months to February.
"The dollar has materially strengthened even after our
quarter ended in February ... but who can predict where the
currency markets are going to go," Key said.
IHS cut its full-year forecast for adjusted profit to
$5.77-$5.97 per share from $6.10-$6.30, and for revenue to $2.27
billion-$2.31 billion from $2.36 billion-$2.40 billion.
The company said it expected a negative impact of about $75
million from the strong dollar in the year ending Nov. 30.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $6.18 per
share and revenue of $2.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Subscription revenue, which accounts for three-quarters of
total revenue, rose 7 percent in the first quarter ended Feb.
28.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $546.3 million, while net income
jumped 22 percent to $39.5 million, or 57 cents per share.
Excluding items, IHS earned $1.36 per share.
IHS shares were down 6.5 percent at $111.24 in late morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirti Pandey)