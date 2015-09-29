(Corrects share milestone in last paragraph to "fallen 7.5
percent" from "risen nearly 16 percent")
By Sai Sachin R
Sept 29 Business research provider IHS Inc
reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and
profit, helped by robust growth in its subscription-based
industrial research business.
IHS said it expected profit for the fiscal year ending
November to come in at the high end of its forecast.
The company, which publishes military news magazine Jane's
Defence Weekly, subscription revenue rose 8 percent to $466.6
million in the third quarter ended Aug. 31.
Subscription revenue from IHS's energy sector business fell
3 percent, but industrial sector unit subscription revenue rose
more than 10 percent, Chief Executive Jerre Stead said in an
interview.
The resources segment provides research on energy and
chemicals, while the industrial research unit covers automotive,
technology and aerospace.
"Automotive was outstanding ... the other (industrial)
businesses were all very solid," Stead said.
IHS expects full-year adjusted profit to be at the high end
of the $5.80-$6.00 per share range it forecast in June.
Total revenue rose 5.7 percent to $587.9 million in the
fiscal third quarter, beating analysts' average expectation of
$579.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income rose 27 percent to $59.2 million, or 86 cents per
share.
On an adjusted basis, IHS earned $1.56 per share, beating
analysts' average estimate of $1.47.
Revenue from the energy sector however has taken a hit as
several of IHS's clients slash spending in response to
plummeting oil prices.
Looking to reduce its exposure to the resources sector, IHS
is preparing to submit an offer this week for software maker
Solera Holdings Inc, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters last week.
Solera earlier this month agreed to sell itself to Vista
Equity Partners LLC for $6.5 billion, including debt.
IHS's Stead did not rule out any acquisitions and said there
were some "larger acquisitions" - at least $500 million in value
- in the industrial and energy research sectors that the company
could pursue.
"There are potential acquisitions in the pipeline," he said.
Up to Monday's close, IHS' stock had fallen 7.5 percent this
year.
(Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie
Adler)