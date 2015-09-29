(Corrects share milestone in last paragraph to "fallen 7.5 percent" from "risen nearly 16 percent")

By Sai Sachin R

Sept 29 Business research provider IHS Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helped by robust growth in its subscription-based industrial research business.

IHS said it expected profit for the fiscal year ending November to come in at the high end of its forecast.

The company, which publishes military news magazine Jane's Defence Weekly, subscription revenue rose 8 percent to $466.6 million in the third quarter ended Aug. 31.

Subscription revenue from IHS's energy sector business fell 3 percent, but industrial sector unit subscription revenue rose more than 10 percent, Chief Executive Jerre Stead said in an interview.

The resources segment provides research on energy and chemicals, while the industrial research unit covers automotive, technology and aerospace.

"Automotive was outstanding ... the other (industrial) businesses were all very solid," Stead said.

IHS expects full-year adjusted profit to be at the high end of the $5.80-$6.00 per share range it forecast in June.

Total revenue rose 5.7 percent to $587.9 million in the fiscal third quarter, beating analysts' average expectation of $579.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose 27 percent to $59.2 million, or 86 cents per share.

On an adjusted basis, IHS earned $1.56 per share, beating analysts' average estimate of $1.47.

Revenue from the energy sector however has taken a hit as several of IHS's clients slash spending in response to plummeting oil prices.

Looking to reduce its exposure to the resources sector, IHS is preparing to submit an offer this week for software maker Solera Holdings Inc, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Solera earlier this month agreed to sell itself to Vista Equity Partners LLC for $6.5 billion, including debt.

IHS's Stead did not rule out any acquisitions and said there were some "larger acquisitions" - at least $500 million in value - in the industrial and energy research sectors that the company could pursue.

"There are potential acquisitions in the pipeline," he said.

Up to Monday's close, IHS' stock had fallen 7.5 percent this year. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)