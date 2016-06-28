BRIEF-MLP Group Q1 net result turns to loss of 15.9 mln zlotys
* Q1 REVENUE 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.0 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
June 28 Business research provider IHS Inc's quarterly revenue rose 5.6 percent, helped by a jump in revenue from its transportation business.
The company's net income fell to $50.1 million in the second quarter ended May 31 from $51 million, a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, IHS earned 74 cents.
Total revenue rose to $588 million from $556.9 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
FRANKFURT, May 19 Home prices have surged in Ireland and need to be "closely monitored", the European Central Bank and European Commission said on Friday.