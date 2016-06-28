June 28 Business research provider IHS Inc's quarterly revenue rose 5.6 percent, helped by a jump in revenue from its transportation business.

The company's net income fell to $50.1 million in the second quarter ended May 31 from $51 million, a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, IHS earned 74 cents.

Total revenue rose to $588 million from $556.9 million. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)