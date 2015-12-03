BRIEF-Gamco Investors Q1 earnings per share $0.82
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS Dec 3 Pan-African mobile telecoms infrastructure group IHS is planning an initial public offering in 2016-2019, its chief executive and founder said on Thursday.
"The schedule and the decision will be taken at an opportune moment... It will be biggest the IPO ever in Africa," Issam Darwish said during an investor day at French private equity firm Wendel, which owns a 26 percent stake in the company.
IHS builds and leases mobile telecoms towers across five countries in Africa. (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)
* Gamco investors inc - q1 2017 aum increased 4.2% to $41.4 from $39.7 billion at december 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, May 3 A U.S. judge on Wednesday said he had not seen clear evidence that Uber Technologies Inc had conspired with an engineer on its self driving car program to steal trade secrets from Alphabet Inc's Waymo, and that he was wrestling with whether to issue an injunction against the ride service.