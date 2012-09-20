* Adjusted third-quarter earnings/share $0.99 vs est $1.01
Sept 20 Business information provider IHS Inc's
quarterly results missed analysts' estimates as
customers at its non-subscription business delayed spending.
Net profit for the company, known for publications such as
Jane's Defence Weekly and Global Insight, rose to $44.1 million,
or 66 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from $40.8
million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.
"Although our subscription business remained strong ... our
non-subscription business experienced weakness as customers put
capital decisions on hold in these uncertain environments," CEO
Jerre Stead said.
Excluding items, the company, which provides analysis and
information services in areas including energy, product design
and environment, earned 99 cents per share.
Revenue rose 14 percent to $385.6 million.
Analysts on average expected IHS to earn $1.01 per share on
revenue of $406.35 million.
Shares of the Englewood, Colorado-based company closed at
$115.25 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.