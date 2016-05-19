May 19 IID Inc :

* Says the company to form a business and capital alliance with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.(SME) in June

* Says SME will acquire 2 percent to 5 percent stake in the company

* Says the company to set up JV with M-ON Entertainment Inc(MOE), which is a wholly owned unit of SME, in June

* Says the JV will be engaged in internet information supply

* Says the company and MOE will hold a 15 percent stake and a 85 percent stake in the JV respectively

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ZW9Dfv

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)