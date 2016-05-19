May 19 IID Inc :
* Says the company to form a business and capital alliance
with Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.(SME) in June
* Says SME will acquire 2 percent to 5 percent stake in the
company
* Says the company to set up JV with M-ON Entertainment
Inc(MOE), which is a wholly owned unit of SME, in June
* Says the JV will be engaged in internet information
supply
* Says the company and MOE will hold a 15 percent stake and
a 85 percent stake in the JV respectively
