March 2 The Institute of International Finance said on Thursday that Robin Brooks, formerly at Goldman Sachs, will take over as the bank lobbying organization's managing director and chief economist.

He replaces Charles Collyns, who departed in December to join the International Monetary Fund.

Brooks will oversee the IIF's macroeconomic analysis and will serve on its senior management team, it said in a statement.

"His insights and ability to understand and interpret the macroeconomic environment and its impact on the global financial system will be invaluable to the IIF's mission and our members," IIF President and CEO Tim Adams said in the statement.

Brooks previously worked at Goldman Sachs as managing director of the firm's foreign exchange strategy team. Before Goldman Sachs, Brooks was FX strategist at Brevan Howard and previously spent eight years as an economist at the International Monetary Fund.

"The IIF has been a leader in assessing global capital flows and emerging markets for 35 years," Brooks said in the statement. "I'm looking forward to working with the highly experienced team on the economic research offerings and comprehensive, timely analysis that IIF members have come to rely on." (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Dan Grebler)