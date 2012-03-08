Low-sulphur gasoil deliveries for June rise at expiry - ICE
June 12 Deliveries of low-sulphur gasoil for June rose to 3,036 lots, or 303,600 tonnes, InterContinental Exchange data showed on Monday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 8 The chief negotiator for the body representing private sector holders of Greek bonds on Thursday said he expects very high investor acceptance of a bond swap deal which is a key part of Greece's bailout program.
Charles Dallara, managing director of the International Institute of Finance (IIF), said at a press conference in Rio de Janeiro that he was optimistic about the debt renegotiation but was unsure if investor acceptance would reach 90 percent.
* Land and Buildings initiates process to call for special meeting of shareholders at Taubman Centers