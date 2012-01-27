FRANKFURT Jan 27 The Institute of
International Finance (IIF) has offered to take losses of almost
70 percent on Greek debt in negotiations over a private sector
contribution towards a bailout, Deutsche Bank Chief
Executive Josef Ackermann told N-TV.
"We have put a very attractive offer on the table,"
Ackermann, who is also chairman of bank lobby group IIF, said
about a proposal being discussed in Athens.
The IIF is coordinating an offer by private sector
creditors, known as the Private Sector Initiative (PSI).
"That's losses of almost 70 percent we are prepared to
take," Ackermann told German television N-TV in an interview
broadcast on Friday.
"Everybody needs to make a contribution," Ackermann said
about the negotiations.