MUMBAI, July 12 India Infrastructure Finance Co has invited offers by Monday to raise up to 11 billion rupees via 20-, 25-, 30-year bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said. If the deal materialises, it will be the longest maturity in a domestic bond issued by a state-owned entity, they said. The firm is looking to augment long-term resources to carry out infrastructure financing activities, they said. The issue is rated AAA by Crisil and CARE. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Jijo Jacob)