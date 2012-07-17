MUMBAI, July 17 India Infrastructure Finance Co has decided to raise 11 billion Indian rupees ($199.00 million) through a dual-tranche bond offering, comprising 25-, and 30-year bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. The firm will mop up majority of its funding needs in the 25-year tenure and will drop the 20-year tranche as it did not get the expected pricing, the sources said. The company has received offers worth 10.50 billion rupees in the 25-year tenure for which the pricing has been set at 68 basis points over a similar tenure government bond, they said. Remaining 500 million rupees will be raised in the 30-year bond segment at 60 basis points over a similar government bond, they said. Barclays Capital is the top arranger with 2.3 billion rupees. Other major arrangers are Trust Capital, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership and Axis Bank, they said. These bonds are the longest maturity in a domestic bond issued by a state-owned entity. The issue, which is aimed at garnering long-term resources to carry out infrastructure financing activities, is rated AAA by Crisil and CARE. ($1 = 55.2750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)