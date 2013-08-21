MUMBAI Aug 21 India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd is planning to raise up to 25 billion rupees ($393.36 million) via private placement of tax-free bonds, a termsheet obtained by Reuters showed.

The firm will issue 10-, 15-, and 20-year bonds, and the base size of the bond sale is 1 billion rupees, as per the document.

The issue is rated AAA by ICRA, CARE and BRICKWORK.

Book building for the issue will open and close on Wednesday. ($1 = 63.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)