US STOCKS-Wall St down after weak jobs, Fed comments, Syria airstrikes
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
MUMBAI Aug 21 India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd is planning to raise up to 25 billion rupees ($393.36 million) via private placement of tax-free bonds, a termsheet obtained by Reuters showed.
The firm will issue 10-, 15-, and 20-year bonds, and the base size of the bond sale is 1 billion rupees, as per the document.
The issue is rated AAA by ICRA, CARE and BRICKWORK.
Book building for the issue will open and close on Wednesday. ($1 = 63.5550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* All three major indexes virtually flat (Updates to close, adds commentary)
NEW YORK, April 7 Wall Street's three major indexes edged lower on Friday to end well below session highs after a weaker-than-expected job report, a U.S. missile strike in Syria and comments by a key Federal Reserve official on the Fed's plan to reduce its balance sheet.