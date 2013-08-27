MUMBAI Aug 27 India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd garners at least 8.93 billion rupees ($138.48 million) through tax free bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The bidding for the bonds are through a multiple price-based auction, with funds mainly being raised at 100.12 for 15-year bonds, they said. ($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)