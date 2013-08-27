BRIEF-Virat Leasing appoints Manoj Biyani as CFO
* Approved appointment of Manoj Biyani as chief financial officer w.e.f. 7Th April, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Aug 27 India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd garners at least 8.93 billion rupees ($138.48 million) through tax free bonds, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The bidding for the bonds are through a multiple price-based auction, with funds mainly being raised at 100.12 for 15-year bonds, they said. ($1 = 64.4850 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Seeks members' nod for raising of equity capital by issuance of shares to India government
BENGALURU/MUMBAI, April 7 Gold demand in Asia remained soft this week, with premiums in China notching a slight uptick and those in India remaining unchanged, as higher prices kept physical buyers at bay.