MUMBAI, Sept 3 India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd is planning to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($30.25 million) through a private placement of tax-free bonds, according to a termsheet seen by Reuters.

The issue has a greenshoe option of 11.72 billion rupees, of which 6.72-billion-rupee bonds will be issued through the book-building route and 5-billion-rupee bonds have been earmarked for allocation to sovereign wealth funds, pension and gratuity funds, it showed.

Book opening and closing for the issue is on Tuesday, as per the document.

($1 = 66.1050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Sunil Nair)