SINGAPORE, Aug 1 (IFR) - State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company is planning to tread on a road less travelled with a rare 25- to 30-year US dollar bond debut.

The company met with a handful of arrangers in mid-July to start preparations for setting up a MTN programme for the issuance.

Such a long tenor fits perfectly into the asset-liability management requirements of the company, even though the tenor is uncommon for borrowers in the Asian US dollar space.

Excluding the perpetual bond sales from Indian issuers, only three bond issues have been done so far in the 25-year plus segment. The first one was a 30-year bond issued by Reliance Industries in 1996, which again tapped this tenor in 2010. Tata Power did a 60-year tap in 2011 via its SPV Bhira Investments.

IIFCL needs long-term funds to match its long-term credit growth. To accommodate these needs, the company's board approved the setting up of the MTN programme at its last meeting. Documentation work on the MTN will begin next month and is expected to be finished in two to three months.

The company has just finished its experimentation with this segment on the onshore front. Last week, it launched a 25-year and 30-year rupee bond sale paying 9.41% (68bp over G-Secs) and 9.36% (60bp over G-Secs), respectively.

The 30-year bond was the first from a state-owned company. The reception to the 30-year bond was muted as the company garnered only INR600m of the INR11bn from the long-dated sale, which could have spurred its search for long-term funds outside of the country.