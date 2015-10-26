MUMBAI Oct 26 U.S. buyout group General
Atlantic has agreed to buy a 21.6 percent stake in India's IIFL
Wealth Management for 11.2 billion rupees ($173 million), the
first private equity investment in the country's fast-growing
wealth management business.
Indian wealth managers are hiring more staff and expanding
in smaller cities, seeking to attract rising numbers of newly
minted millionaires as high costs and regulatory restrictions
drive some global rivals to scale down.
India was the world's fastest-growing wealth management
market last year, according to a CapGemini and RBC Wealth
Management study, spurred largely by rising personal income as
well as a boom in e-commerce start-ups.
To take advantage of the growth, local firms such as IIFL
Wealth and Kotak Wealth Management, which have long dominated
the industry, plan to add more branches and bankers in the
coming months.
IIFL Wealth manages assets worth about $12 billion and
General Atlantic's acquisition of a stake will reduce the
holding of parent company IIFL Holdings Ltd to roughly
54 percent, IIFL said in a notice to exchanges on Sunday.
The rest will be owned by the staff of IIFL Wealth, a person
with direct knowledge of the transaction told Reuters on Monday,
adding the fresh funds would be used to expand its services and
launch new investment platforms.
IIFL Wealth plans to increase the number of its
client-facing staff to 200 from 160 in the next couple of
months, its Executive Director Yatin Shah told Reuters last
month.
Local firms control 75 percent of the Indian wealth
management market, industry executives say, and their expansion
plans will put more pressure on global banks, which are
struggling with higher wages and a narrower client base.
($1 = 64.9525 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Susan Fenton)