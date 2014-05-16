KUALA LUMPUR May 16 Malaysia-based
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will
issue a $490-million Islamic bond next week, according to a
filing with the central bank.
The auction of the three-month sukuk will be on May 22. IILM
last went to the market to re-issue an $890 million sukuk in
April.
In February, it sold $490 million worth of sukuk, designed
to meet a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial
instruments that Islamic banks can trade to manage short-term
funding needs.
Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia,
Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey
and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based
Islamic Development Bank.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)