KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 Malaysia-based
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) has
reissued $860 million of its three-month Islamic bond, the
organisation said on Thursday.
The three-month sukuk, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor's, was
priced at a yield of 0.52 percent, according to a media release.
The issuance was fully subscribed by nine banks acting as
primary dealers, including Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, CIMB and
Maybank.
IILM last went to the market in May to re-issue $490 million
worth of three-month paper, designed to meet a shortage of
highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which
Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding
needs.
Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia,
Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey
and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based
Islamic Development Bank.
