DUBAI Aug 25 The Malaysia-based International
Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) lengthened maturities
in its Islamic bond programme on Monday by auctioning $400
million of six-month sukuk, its first sale of that tenor.
The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the
Middle East and Africa, began the programme last year to address
a shortage of instruments Islamic banks can use to manage
short-term liquidity. Previously, it had only issued three-month
paper.
The IILM sold the six-month sukuk at a profit rate of 0.729
percent, attracting $652 million of bids, the Malaysian central
bank's website showed. It also sold $390 million of three-month
sukuk at 0.525 percent, attracting $523 million of bids.
The issues were bought by primary dealers at nine banks
across the Islamic world, increasing IILM's outstanding sukuk to
$1.65 billion from $1.35 billion, the group said in a statement.
It has said it may eventually expand issuance to $2 billion
or more; the programme permits maturities of up to one year.
