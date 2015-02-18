BRIEF-Al Salam Bank Sudan Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit SDG 24.4 million versus SDG 7.9 million year ago
(Corrects throughout auction timing next week, size of sukuk outstanding is $1.85 billion, not $2.05 billion)
Feb 18 The Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will hold two auctions next week to issue a combined $990 million worth of Islamic bonds (sukuk), under a programme that is now authorised to issue $3 billion in short-term paper.
The IILM will auction $490 million worth of three-month sukuk and $500 million of six-month sukuk next Tuesday, the organisation said in a central bank filing.
It is only the second time the IILM has issued six-month paper. The IILM programme, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor's, has $1.85 billion worth of sukuk currently outstanding.
The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the Middle East and Africa, began the programme in 2013 to address a shortage of instruments that Islamic banks can use to manage short-term liquidity.
Its sukuk programme permits maturities of up to one year. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Kim Coghill)
HONG KONG, May 10 Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Ltd (HKEX) on Wednesday said first quarter profit jumped 20 percent year-on-year due to an uptick in core services, including trading and listing fees.