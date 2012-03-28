iimjobs, a job portal run by Delhi-based Highorbit Career Pvt Ltd and focused on mid-to-senior level placements, has raised an undisclosed angel round from One97 Mobility Fund, India Venture Partners, Shailesh Vickram Singh, Pallav Nadhani, Abhishek Rungta, Anand Lunia, Sachin Garg and others.

The fund will be used for developing a better platform and building a customer-facing team. In addition, the company will also ramp up its engineering team to build tools for connecting recruiters and jobseekers.

Six months ago, the firm had received seed funding of Rs 5 lakh from the Morpheus, a startup accelerator.

Talking to Techcircle.in, founder Tarun Matta said, "Our objective is to help jobseekers connect with recruiters. Hence, we would concentrate on building a more effective platform that would help a larger number of more job seekers.

We have never spent any money on any form of advertising or customer acquisition. It's all been organic growth till now," he added.

The portal now features premium job postings across various sectors like banking & finance, consulting, sales & marketing, HR, IT and operations. It is also planning to grow its relatively new sections - BPO and legal jobs.

Matta launched the firm in 2008 as a side project while he was still working with RockeTalk. But he left the firm in 2010 to focus on iimjobs full time. An IIM-Indore alumnus, Matta had previously worked with companies like Bell Labs, Lucent Technologies, CSC, Neilsoft Ltd and ITC Infotech.

Unlike many other job portals, anyone can apply for a position posted on iimjobs even if he/she is not a registered member. But if you become a registered member, you will be entitled to added features like job feeds, job-related e-mail messages and personalised features that will help match your candidature with suitable jobs.

Right now, iimjobs claims to get around 150 jobs postings a day, but aims to reach a daily target of 500-600 postings. It also wants to increase the team size from 4-5 members to 10-15 by the end of this year.

iimjobs is bound to face stiff competition from well-established recruitment portals like Naukri, Shine, Timesjobs and Career Builder.

However, Matta said, "We are different from them. Recruitment as a platform can be monetised easily. But instead of just doing that, we are more interested in building an effective platform, focusing on job seekers, as well as premium jobs. In fact, we process the recruiters' job postings before putting those up on the portal. What's more, a job seeker need not put up a CV on the site at the time registration or while applying for a job."

