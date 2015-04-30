SYDNEY, April 30 Australian telecommunications firm iiNet Ltd gave prospective buyer TPG Telecom Ltd three days to lift an indicative takeover bid after another rival, M2 Group Ltd, launched a A$1.6 billion ($1.28 billion) counteroffer.

The move means iiNet, which has about 1 million subscribers, has backed away from its previous endorsement of a A$1.4 billion informal offer from TPG Telecom and agreed to make itself the object of a bidding war.

Whichever firm wins control of iiNet will be the country's No.2 fixed-line Internet provider after market behemoth Telstra Corp Ltd.

After describing the TPG Telecom offer as "a significant reward for shareholders who have shown their faith in iiNet" in March, iiNet Chairman Michael Smith said on Thursday that "based on the terms currently in front of us, the M2 proposal warrants triggering the matching right process".

M2 Chairman Craig Farrow said he was "pleased that iiNet acknowledged the value premium embedded in the M2 offer" but threatened to withdraw it if iiNet did not agree to it within three business days.

A TPG Telecom spokesman declined comment.

Broadband Internet has been one of the fastest-growing sectors of Australia's A$40 billion telecomms industry, but smaller players like TPG and M2 have turned to acquisitions to fuel growth as nearly 90 percent of homes have Internet access.

Shares in iiNet were down 1 percent, in line with the broader market, after closing at a record high following M2's counteroffer.

($1 = 1.2519 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)