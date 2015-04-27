SYDNEY, April 27 Australian telecommunications firm M2 Group Ltd said on Monday it had proposed to buy rival iiNet Ltd for A$1.6 billion ($1.25 billion), topping a bid from TPG Telecom Ltd.

M2 said it made an indicative, non-binding proposal for 0.803 of its shares plus 75 cents for every iiNet share, equivalent to about A$10.00 a share.

On March 13, iiNet said its directors would unanimously recommend shareholders accept TPG's offer of A$8.60 per share, or A$1.4 billion.

TPG declined comment and iiNet could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 1.2767 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)