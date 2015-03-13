* TPG to pay A$8.6 a share to iiNet shareholders
* All cash deal to be funded by new debt
* Sees combined revenues of A$2.3 bln, EBITDA of A$654 mln
* iiNet, TPG shares hit record highs
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, March 13 Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd
on Friday said it will buy domestic Internet services
provider iiNet for A$1.4 billion ($1.1 billion), in a
deal that could provoke a counter offer from larger rival Optus.
The deal, which comes at a time when Australia is rolling
out a fast national broadband network at a cost of at least A$30
billion, will catapult TPG to No. 2 position in the fixed-line
broadband business.
"We believe Optus, as the current No. 2 player in
fixed-line, would also be interested in the potential scale
benefits provided by iiNet," Citi analyst Justin Diddams said in
a note.
"There's also scope for a counter offer from Optus, given
the strategic importance of (iiNet's) customer base."
SingTel is the parent company of Optus.
The deal sent the shares of both companies to record highs,
with iiNet jumping 27.6 percent and TPG up 17.6 percent in a
weak broader market.
Post-deal, TPG expects combined revenues of A$2.3 billion
and earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) of A$654 million. The combined entity will provide
broadband services to over 1.7 million subscribers.
For the year-ended July 31, TPG had revenues of A$970.9
million and EBITDA of A$363.65 million. It will release its
interim results on March 24.
"The TPG board are clearly taking the view that size will
offer them some level of protection from industry heavyweights
such as Telstra and Optus," said Mark Lennox, senior
private client adviser at HC Securities.
Australia's telecoms industry has already seen several
bite-sized acquisitions as businesses move to position
themselves in the new fast broadband network environment.
TPG Telecom, which held a 6.25 percent stake in iiNet, will
pay A$8.60 per iiNet share, a 26.3 percent premium to Thursday's
closing price. The all-cash deal would be funded by new debt.
Analysts said the deal, along with a slew of others this
week, augured well for the stock market which is seeing its
worst monthly performance since November.
On Thursday, Australian pension fund giant IFM Investors
said it would buy the bankrupt operator of a large U.S. toll
road for $5.7 billion while Whitehaven Coal
lined up a $1 billion bank loan to cut interest costs.
Macquarie Capital advised TPG on the deal while Azure
Capital was the advisor to iiNet.
($1 = 1.2984 Australian dollars)
