BRIEF-Galapagos announces three new phase 2 Proof-of-Concept studies with filgotinib
* Galapagos announces three new phase 2 Proof-of-Concept studies with filgotinib
(Corrects headline to say II-VI is acquiring Oclaro's semiconductor laser business, not the entire company)
Sept 12 Sept 12 II-VI Inc : * Announces acquisition of Oclaro Inc.'s Switzerland-based semiconductor laser business; expands credit facility * Says transaction valued at $115 million. * Says financed the acquisition with available cash and borrowings under an expanded credit facility * Deal is currently expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.08 and $0.12 per share * Business expected to generate about $70 million in revenues and expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.08 and $0.12 per share * For quarter ending September 30, business is currently expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.07 and $0.08 per share * Expects the transaction to become accretive to earnings during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015 * Says expects the transaction to become accretive to earnings during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Galapagos announces three new phase 2 Proof-of-Concept studies with filgotinib
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 4 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15.8 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell's integrated gas and new energies director, Maarten Wetselaar, said on Tuesday that destination clauses in long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply contracts that have linked suppliers and customers for decades are "not really crucial". * BP: BP Plc has agreed to cut about 5 million pounds ($6.24 million) from Chief Executi