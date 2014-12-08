MUMBAI Dec 8 Private equity firm I Squared
Capital said it would buy a 109 km toll road from Malaysia's IJM
Corp Bhd that connects two key touristic destination
cities in northwestern India.
I Squared Capital did not disclose financial details of the
deal in its statement on Monday.
IJM Corp said in a separate statement the deal value was
5.25 billion rupees ($84.9 million).
I Squared said it will initially buy a 74 percent stake in
Jaipur Mahua Tollway Pvt Ltd from IJM through its ISQ Global
Infrastructure Fund, and the remainder after getting approval
from Indian authorities.
Jaipur Mahua Tollway is a toll road that helps connect the
Indian cities of Jaipur in the state of Rajasthan, known for its
historic buildings, with Agra, home to the Taj Mahal. Agra is a
city in Uttar Pradesh state.
The road has been operational since 2009 under a 25-year
concession.
($1 = 61.8700 Indian rupees)
