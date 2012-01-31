KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 Malaysian builder IJM Corp said on Tuesday its unit won 974.78 million ringgit ($318.82 million) job to construct part of the $11.5 billion mass rapid transit development the southeast Asian country's largest infrastructure project to date.

IJM Corp said its portion of the project involved building and completing a viaduct guideway and other associated works for part of the railway line. The job is expected to be completed by mid 2016.

The mass rapid transit development is part of the government's push to alleviate traffic congestion in the nation's capital. ($1 = 3.0575 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)