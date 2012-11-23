By Arno Schuetze and Simon Meads
| FRANKFURT/LONDON
FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 23 Private equity group IK
Investment Partners is considering the sale of fire extinguisher
maker Minimax, which generated 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in
sales last year, four people familiar with the situation said.
The private equity house, which focuses on buying mid-sized
companies in Northern Europe, is planning to pick banks to
advise on a sale that could launch in the first half of next
year, the people added.
Minimax, which also makes sprinkler systems for buildings
and fire extinguishing equipment for fire trucks, could attract
U.S. technology groups Honeywell and United Technologies
as well as rival private equity groups, two of the
people said.
IK was unavailable for comment.