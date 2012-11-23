FRANKFURT/LONDON Nov 23 Private equity group IK Investment Partners is considering the sale of fire extinguisher maker Minimax, which generated 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in sales last year, four people familiar with the situation said.

The private equity house, which focuses on buying mid-sized companies in Northern Europe, is planning to pick banks to advise on a sale that could launch in the first half of next year, the people added.

Minimax, which also makes sprinkler systems for buildings and fire extinguishing equipment for fire trucks, could attract U.S. technology groups Honeywell and United Technologies as well as rival private equity groups, two of the people said.

IK was unavailable for comment.