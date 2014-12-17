BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Suntrust Banks Inc says net interest margin was 3.09% in current quarter, up 9 basis points sequentially and up 5 basis points compared to prior year
Dec 17 Ikano Invest AB:
* Ikano sells shares in Hemfosa
* Says has sold shares corresponding to approximately 2.4 percent of capital and 2.5 percent of voting rights to a smaller group of institutional investors
* Says following the sale, Ikano Invest AB owns shares in Hemfosa, corresponding to approximately 2.4 percent of the share capital and 2.5 percent of the voting rights Source text for Eikon:
* Exec says haven't seen capex related loan demand yet, substantial part of wholesale loan growth in Q4 from working capital, short-term loans Further company coverage: