FRANKFURT, Sept 10 German bank IKB, one of the highest-profile casualties of the financial crisis, on Monday said it had repaid a 2 billion euro ($2.6 billion) state-guaranteed bond to government rescue fund SoFFin.

The bank had received 10 billion euros worth of guarantees from the government as part of a series of bailouts needed after it nearly collapsed under the weight of investments linked to risky U.S. subprime mortgages.

IKB still has 1.75 billion euros of SoFFin guarantees which need to be repaid, it said.

Known before the crisis mainly as a lender to midsize German companies, IKB required several bailouts from development bank KfW and the German state after its off-balance sheet investment vehicles ran into funding problems in 2007.

Following the rescues, IKB was taken over by KfW, which in August 2008 sold it to U.S. investor Lone Star.

($1 = 0.7812 euro) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hugh Lawson)