Nov 17 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG appointed Dirk Volz as chief finiancial officer.

Volz was most recently CFO and CRO of Deutsche Bank AG , Zurich.

The 39-year-old will assume responsibility for finance, taxes, risk controlling, corporate audit and economics and research at IKB. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)