UPDATE 1-Austrian court rules Facebook must delete 'hate postings'
* Says Facebook should be able to automate process (Updates to say Facebook declined to comment)
Nov 17 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG appointed Dirk Volz as chief finiancial officer.
Volz was most recently CFO and CRO of Deutsche Bank AG , Zurich.
The 39-year-old will assume responsibility for finance, taxes, risk controlling, corporate audit and economics and research at IKB. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Says Facebook should be able to automate process (Updates to say Facebook declined to comment)
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: