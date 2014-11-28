Nov 28 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) of IKB Group: 11.4 pct
* Says H1 consolidated net income: 73 million euros
* H1 net interest and lease income decreased by 9 million
euros in period under review to 131 million euros
* Says H1 net fee and commission income outperformed
prior-year figure of 14 million euros at 17 million euros
* Says is forecasting positive earnings after taxes and
before allocation to fund for general banking risk for 2014/15
financial year as a whole
* Will probably not report any, or only minimal, profit for
a long time, due to servicing compensation agreements of a total
amount of 1,151.5 million euros and value recovery rights of
hybrid investors
* Says reduction of net accumulated losses and backpayment
of bank levies will mean that it will not be possible to
distribute a dividend to shareholders of IKB AG
