* Tier 1 capital ratio (CET 1) of IKB Group: 11.4 pct

* Says H1 consolidated net income: 73 million euros

* H1 net interest and lease income decreased by 9 million euros in period under review to 131 million euros

* Says H1 net fee and commission income outperformed prior-year figure of 14 million euros at 17 million euros

* Says is forecasting positive earnings after taxes and before allocation to fund for general banking risk for 2014/15 financial year as a whole

* Will probably not report any, or only minimal, profit for a long time, due to servicing compensation agreements of a total amount of 1,151.5 million euros and value recovery rights of hybrid investors

* Says reduction of net accumulated losses and backpayment of bank levies will mean that it will not be possible to distribute a dividend to shareholders of IKB AG