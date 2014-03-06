BRIEF-Oceanwide Holdings to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
FRANKFURT, March 6 German bank IKB said it asked the bank regulator to allow it to count assets, held in a fund for general banking risk, toward its equity position.
The accounting move would enable the Duesseldorf-based lender to free up equity, as it prepares itself for a review of its assets by the European Central Bank, a spokesman for the company said on Thursday.
If the regulator allows this, IKB would be able to report it had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.1 percent on December 31, 2013.
IKB further said its consolidated net income for the first nine months ending December 31, 2013 was 39 million euros ($53.98 million).
($1 = 0.7225 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by William Hardy)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
SHANGHAI, April 25 Amendments to China's securities law aimed at combating illegal trading activity have reached their second reading in parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported late on Monday.