* Consumers shopping more locally and online
* IKEA targets 50 bln euros in revenues by 2020
* New Hamburg store smaller, more expensive to build
* IKEA has no plans to raise prices to cover costs
By Emma Thomasson
HAMBURG, June 25 Sweden's IKEA, the
world's biggest furniture chain known for its sprawling
out-of-town showrooms, is opening its first city centre store as
it responds to a shift in shopping habits to smaller local
stores and the Internet.
While IKEA has already opened a few stores closer to city
centres than usual in countries like Britain and Japan, its new
building in the northern German port city of Hamburg is the
first time it will be in a central pedestrian shopping zone.
"It is an absolute pilot project for us. We want to get
closer to people and know people are consciously choosing not to
have a car," Johannes Ferber, IKEA expansion chief for Germany,
told a news conference on Wednesday in the new store's cafe.
"We want to learn from this project and see what we can
improve that we can then apply in other locations."
Shopping at out-of-town stores has been hurt worldwide by
high fuel prices and a trend, first seen in the grocery
industry, towards consumers making smaller, more frequent
purchases closer to home due to tight household budgets.
IKEA is facing increasing competition in home furnishings as
high-street fashion chains like Zara, Next and
Hennes & Mauritz expand into homewares.
An IKEA spokeswoman said opening in the city centre was one
way to help make it easier for customers to reach its stores, on
top of efforts to improve transportation to its current stores
and sell more products online.
The company, which has 356 stores in 44 countries, saw sales
rise 3.1 percent to 29.2 billion euros ($39.7 billion)in the
2012/13 fiscal year, 4 billion from its biggest market in
Germany where it has 48 stores, including the new one that opens
next Monday.
It aims to grow revenues to 50 billion euros by 2020.
NO PLAN TO RAISE PRICES
IKEA's out-of-town stores have allowed it to keep property
and logistics costs low but it has faced challenges in recent
years getting planning permission for new stores in Germany and
Britain.
The spokeswoman said the average length of time from
planning to opening an IKEA store was four to five years.
The company has invested more than 80 million euros in its
new shop on the site of a run-down department store that went
out of business a decade ago. That compares with the 50 million
it would expect to spend on its usual out-of-town concept.
But Ferber said that did not mean IKEA would have to raise
its prices to protect its profit margins, with coffee glasses on
sale in the entrance for 0.49 euros and a striking
black-and-white sofa on sale for 199 euros.
"With good logistics, we can constantly reduce our prices,"
Ferber told Reuters. "If we manage to get customers to visit us
more often this way then it is worth it."
The move to urban centres has not always been easy for
big-box retailers. A U.S. retail analyst noted, for example,
that home improvement chain Lowe's experimented with the
idea but didn't get the sales it sought to meet its extra costs.
It ended up slashing its store opening plans to improve
profitability.
Yet IKEA's Scandinavian design and affordable prices appeal
to the young, urban dwellers of smaller city apartments. At
18,000 square metres, the Hamburg store is about 20 percent
smaller than a normal IKEA, but it has managed to cram the full
range of Swedish beds, sofas, lights and home accessories into
the space with a change in layout.
While the new store still has a series of rooms decked out
with IKEA furnishings shoppers can also pay for small items like
candles and serviettes on the ground floor without having to
navigate the full maze of showrooms.
IKEA expects half the customers of its new store to come by
public transport, by bike or on foot. It is testing a range of
delivery options for those without a car, such as the free use
of sturdy pushcarts, car sharing on site, special delivery taxis
and delivery by bicycle courier.
Ferber said IKEA was considering setting up pick-up points
for collection of goods ordered online as well as a central
warehouse for home delivery.
IKEA has been slow to embrace e-commerce given its focus on
a shopping experience that drives purchases of high-margin
accessories, but it eventually expects 10 percent of German
sales to come from the Internet, up from just 2 percent now.
($1 = 0.7355 Euros)
(Additional reporting by Mia Shanley in Stockholm and Martinne
Geller in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)