* IKEA reports growth in all markets, including southern
Europe
* Strongest growth in China
* 2013/14 sales up 5.9 pct to 28.7 bln euros
* Target to lift sales to 50 bln euros by 2020
* Growth in e-commerce and store visitors
By Mia Shanley
STOCKHOLM, Sept 9 Full-year sales at IKEA Group,
the world's biggest furniture retailer, gained pace as consumer
spending and global demand for its sleek designs and flat-pack
furniture continued to pick up, notably in China.
The Swedish company, seen as a reliable indicator of
consumer spending because it has more than 300 stores in 26
countries, said on Tuesday some of the strongest growth was in
China, where it opened three new stores this year to tap into
the spending power of the country's rising middle class.
IKEA's customers are welcome to lounge on sofas and beds for
hours and thoroughly test its products unlike most other Chinese
furniture stores.
Europe, where the privately held company derives almost 70
percent of its sales, is still burdened by a challenging
economic situation and deflationary pressures, but its chief
executive said improving employment will lift consumer spending.
"A year ago, it was very difficult for most retailers in
southern Europe, as for IKEA, but we now generally see that
things are stabilising," Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall told
Reuters.
The Swedish furniture giant's biggest markets are Germany,
the United States and France.
IKEA is sticking to its strategy to expand in Russia despite
the crisis with Ukraine.
"I think it's fair to say our approach is very long term,"
Agnefjall said.
IKEA's sales rose 5.9 percent to 28.7 billion euros ($37.0
billion) in the 12-month period ended Aug. 31 adjusted for
currency impact - an acceleration from the 3.6 percent growth it
reported for the previous year.
Sales in comparable stores during the year grew 3.6 percent.
ONLINE PUSH
IKEA has a target to double sales to around 50 billion euros
by 2020 through combined growth in sales at existing stores and
by launching in new markets, a goal which Agnefjall said
remained intact.
Founded in a shed in 1943 by Ingvar Kamprad to sell pens,
wallets, watches and jewellery, and whose stores now sell
everything from candles to fitted kitchens, IKEA said demand for
products sold online rose, while the number of visitors to its
distinctive blue and yellow warehouse stores increased 5 percent
to 760 million during the year.
IKEA was initially slow to embrace online retail but is now
investing more as rivals compete for a chunk of its business.
German firm Home24 has set its sights on challenging IKEA's
dominance. It is expanding to Belgium - its sixth market - and
plans to launch in other countries next year.
IKEA, which has an online presence in 13 of its markets, had
1.5 billion visits to its www.ikea.com website during the year,
up about 20 percent from the last year.
Agnefjall said IKEA was expanding the product range that can
be bought over the Internet, although he declined to say how
many new markets it would launch sites in.
The company is also facing competition in home furnishings
from fashion chains such as Zara, Next and
Hennes & Mauritz.
In response to a shift in shopping habits to smaller local
stores and the Internet, IKEA opened its first city centre store
earlier this year in Germany.
More customers were arriving at its stores by foot, bike or
public transport, Agnefjall said, adding that it was too early
to say whether IKEA would open any more city stores.
"I think it's important for us to grow and be where many
people are," he said. "We do see growing urbanisation and we
have to see how that will impact our business."
