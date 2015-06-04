* IKEA aims to generate its own clean energy by 2020
* Companies taking more active stance on tackling warming
* Governments prepare for summit later this year in Paris
(Writes through with context)
By Alister Doyle
OSLO, June 4 IKEA, the world's biggest furniture
retailer, plans to spend 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) on
renewable energy and steps to help poor nations cope with
climate change, the latest example of firms upstaging
governments in efforts to slow warming.
Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall said the measures would
"absolutely not" push up prices at the Swedish group's stores.
The investments will be "good for customers, good for the
climate and good for IKEA too," he told Reuters.
He said the plan was motivated by a desire to tackle climate
change, rather than to court favourable publicity. "Getting that
message out to the customers is secondary," he said.
An internal review last year showed only 41 percent of its
customers see IKEA as a company that "takes social and
environmental responsibility", below its goal of 70 percent by
2015.
IKEA, which had sales of 30 billion euros last year, wants
to generate all the energy used in its shops and factories from
clean sources by 2020.
To that end, it will invest 600 million euros on wind and
solar power installations, adding to 1.5 billion invested since
2009. It has already signed up to own and operate 314 wind
turbines and has 700,000 solar panels on its roofs.
The IKEA Foundation, the charitable arm of the family-owned
group, would invest 400 million euros by 2020 in supporting
families and communities in nations vulnerable to impacts of
climate change such as floods, droughts and desertification.
COMPANIES TAKE STANCE
Senior officials from almost 200 nations are meeting in the
German city of Bonn this week to prepare for a summit in Paris
in late 2015 at which governments aim to agree a deal to slow
global warming.
The Alliance of Small Island States, which fears the impact
of rising sea levels, welcomed IKEA's planned investments.
"I am heartened to see corporate leadership in this area,"
said Amjad Abdulla of the Maldives, chief negotiator for the
alliance in Bonn.
There are signs that companies are taking a more active
approach, keen to show their awareness of consumer concerns.
Last month, top European companies urged governments to
commit to slashing greenhouse gas emissions.
This week, six European oil and gas companies -- BG Group,
BP, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, Statoil and Total -- added their
voice to calls for a pricing system for carbon emissions. The
firms have often been accused of inaction.
Mindful of environmental concerns, IKEA says it plans to get
more of its wood and cotton from sustainable sources.
It says it will ensure it grows as many trees as it fells by
2020. The top national suppliers of pine and other wood used in
its familiar self-assembly furniture were Poland, Lithuania,
Sweden, Germany and Russia last year.
($1 = 0.8889 euros)
(Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Pravin Char and Keith
Weir)