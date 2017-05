OSLO, June 4 IKEA, the world's biggest furniture retailer, pledged on Thursday to spend 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) on renewable energy and ways to help poor nations cope with climate change, in a new sign of companies upstaging governments.

The investments will be "win, win, win. It's good for customers, good for the climate and good for IKEA too", Chief Executive Peter Agnefjall told Reuters in an interview.

($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Reporting By Alister Doyle; Editing by Pravin Char)