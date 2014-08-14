AMSTERDAM Aug 14 Dutch and Belgian truck
drivers on Thursday protested the loss of jobs at contractors
serving Ikea, the world's largest furniture chain,
accusing the Swedish company of exploiting cheaper workers from
Eastern Europe.
Dozens of unemployed drivers handed out flyers at Ikea stores
in the Benelux countries, said Edwin Atema, a spokesman for
Dutch union FNV. About 25,000 drivers have lost their jobs in
recent years in Belgium and the Netherlands, Atema said. He
could not say how many of the losses were connected with Ikea.
Ikea said in a statement to Reuters it did not hire workers
based on nationality. The company said it had met with the
unions last month and explained "that the people who transport
our products work under fair and good conditions."
Ikea said on Thursday it would again look into the concerns
of the unions.
