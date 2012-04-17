By Anna Ringstrom
| STOCKHOLM, April 17
STOCKHOLM, April 17 Sweden's IKEA, the
world's largest furniture maker, is set to enter the consumer
electronics market with products developed in co-operation with
China-based TCL Multimedia, IKEA officials said.
IKEA, known the world over for low-price, self-assembly
flat-packed furniture, plans to launch a line of furniture with
integrated connected television and sound systems in five
European cities in June, throughout seven European countries
this autumn, and in its remaining markets in the summer of 2013.
The televisions, wireless sound systems and built-in
CD/DVD/Blu-ray players with this line of furniture is designed
specifically for IKEA.
"This is a large step for us. We will have an offer that is
unique in the market," IKEA's living room chief Magnus Bondesson
told Reuters.
"We are launching a new concept where you in one place can
buy your furniture and your electronics -- designed for and
matched with each other from start."
The furniture aims to solve the challenge of living room
clutter of cords and remote controls, he said.
Tolga Oncu, sales chief at IKEA Sweden, said prices will
start at around 6,500 Swedish crowns ($960) for the simplest
combination bench unit, television and sound system.
"We've had very clear signals from customers that there is a
need to be able to buy and integrate home electronics with the
furniture in a simple way," Oncu said.
"With the way IKEA works, the way we can offer our products
at the lowest prices on the market, we are convinced that this
will be a really big success."
He declined to comment on costs or sales and profit outlook
for the new range of furniture.
The co-operation with TCL isn't IKEA's first venture outside
the furniture sector. For a decade it has sold appliances
developed in co-operation with Whirpool, and for the
last three years it has sold appliances developed in cooperation
with Electrolux.
The foundation-owned group, with 294 stores in 26 countries,
grew net profit by 10 percent in its 2010/11 fiscal year to a
record 2.97 billion euros ($3.88 billion).
TCL Multimedia sells televisions and other multimedia
electronics under the brands TCL, ROWA, Thomson and RCA,
according to its Website. It reported an operating profit of 883
million Hong Kong dollars ($113.81 million) in 2011, helped by a
46 percent rise in LCD televisions to 10.9 million sets.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Bernard Orr)