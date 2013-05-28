STOCKHOLM May 28 Flat-pack furniture giant IKEA
has increased security at its French stores after receiving
threatening letters, the company said on Tuesday following a
newspaper report that a blackmailer had threatened to bomb the
branches.
French daily Le Parisien reported that letters were sent to
IKEA in France and in Germany saying the firm's French stores
would be bombed unless it paid several million euros to the
blackmailer, raised workers' salaries and made donations to
charities.
An IKEA spokeswoman in Stockholm confirmed the company had
received threatening letters about its French operation and said
security had been beefed up. She declined to give information
about the nature of the threats or about the security measures.
IKEA France said the threatening letters demanded that the
company increase donations to charities. It did not elaborate.
French police were not immediately available to comment.
(Reporting by Simon Johnson; Additional reporting by Dominique
Vidalon in Paris; Editing by Pravin Char)